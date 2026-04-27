Tennessee baseball's Trent Grindlinger named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Trent Grindlinger has been named the Co-Freshman of the Week for the Southeastern Conference after leading the Vols with a .583 average the plate in the three-game series with Alabama last weekend.

The rookie also led Tennessee with five runs batted in, while tying Garrett Wright and Blaine Brown with two home runs. Grindlinger walked twice and scored three runs while going 7-for-21 at the dish.

Auburn’s Ethan Bingaman was also named as Co-SEC Freshman of the Week.

Grindlinger is riding a 22-game on-base streak for the Vols and also homered earlier in the week against Lipscomb. The newcomer has homered three times in four games and four times over his last six games played.

Grindlinger has acted as Tennessee’s primary designated hitter over the past four conference series and the rookie is hitting cleanup while also leading the Vols with a .392 clip in SEC action.

In 27 games on the year, the former highly-touted recruit leads Tennessee with a .395 batting average in 81 at-bats with five home runs, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored and 10 walks.

Pitcher Tegan Kuhns, who was marvelous in the eight-inning, run-rule 10-0 victory for the Vols in Game 2 of the series, locked up SEC Pitcher of the Week honors. The start was also the day-part of Friday’s doubleheader that concluded the three-game Southeastern Conference series. Tennessee had dropped Game 1 on Thursday by a 12-8 final score.

The righty tossed all eight innings (career-high) on a career-most 98 pitches. Kuhns dazzled in the shutout appearance with nine strikeouts while issuing only one walk and three hits. If not for a run-rule walk off in the bottom of the eighth inning, the sophomore was likely to get the ball in the ninth to complete the complete game shutout.

Kuhns was the best version of himself on Saturday but the positive trend dates back three starts. In starts against Mississippi State and LSU, Kuhns combined to toss 11.2 innings of two-run ball with 17 strikeouts to just two walks. When taking into account his start on Saturday, Kuhns has not allowed a run over his last two starts, elite pitching that spans 13.2 innings.

Tennessee plays a three-game conference series at Kentucky this weekend before wrapping up the regular season at home against No. 3 Texas from May 8-10 and on the road at Oklahoma (in Oklahoma City) from May 14-16.