Where Tennessee baseball projects in Field of 64 predictions after the regular season

Tennessee baseball is comfortably a No. 2 seed for the second-straight week in the latest Field of 64 projections for the NCAA Tournament with the regular season ending last weekend.

Tennessee baseball is the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament and will open against South Carolina on Tuesday. The Vols (37-19) will face the Gamecocks (22-34) on Tuesday (5:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Hoover Met. The teams did not play in the regular season.

If Tennessee beats South Carolina, it will face No. 7 seed Arkansas (36-19) in the second round Wednesday.

Tennessee ended the regular season with a series win over Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. UT was 4-8 in SEC play on April 5 and finished at .500 with three series wins over the last four weekends and split the 10 conference weekends with a 5-5 record.

This is the first time the Vols have had a .500 record or better in SEC play in six straight seasons since the league went to 30 conference games. It is the second time it’s happened in program history. The program record for such is nine from 1968-76.

Tennessee a No. 2 seed by On3, D1 Baseball and Baseball America

Tennessee is projected as the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional by both On3 and Baseball America.

On3 has the Vols as the No. 26 overall seed and paired with host North Carolina (No. 5 overall seed), No. 3 Liberty and No. 4 UIC. Baseball America projects Tennessee as the No. 28 overall seed with host North Carolina (No. 5 overall seed), No. 3 East Carolina and No. 4 Holy Cross.

D1 Baseball has Tennessee as the No. 24 overall seed and as the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional. Host Southern Miss (No. 9 overall) also welcomes No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Illinois-Chicago in this projection.

Important reminder from D1 Baseball

“One thing to keep in mind with the way NCAA tournament seedings now operate: The NCAA Baseball Selection Committee will now rank the Top 32 teams, with 17-32 teams being grouped in pods as two seeds with the Top 16 seeds. For instance, teams in the 29-32 range will go national seeds in the No’s 1-4 range, teams in the 25-28 range will go to national seeds No’s 5-8, teams in the 21-24 range will go to national seeds in the No’s 9-12 range and teams in the 17-20 range will be two seeds at the No’s 13-16 regionals. It is worth noting two things: geographical considerations still matter when applicable, and you still cannot have two teams from the same conference in the same regional. That will naturally cause some seeding manipulation during the process.”

Tennessee has been to six straight NCAA Tournaments

Last season the Vols hosted the Knoxville Regional, beating No. 4 Miami, No. 3 Cincinnati and No. 2 Wake Forest to advance to the Super Regional round, where they were swept by Arkansas.

Tennessee has been to six straight NCAA Tournaments dating back to 2019, when Tony Vitello had the Vols back in the postseason for the first time since 2005.

The program won its first national championship in 2024, went to the College World Series three times in four years and advanced to the super regional round two other times.

Tennessee beat Texas A&M in three games in the championship series in 2024 to win the title. The Vols were sent home by LSU in Omaha in 2023 and lost to Virginia and Texas during a two-and-done stay at the CWS in 2021.

North Carolina ended Tennessee’s season in 2019 in the Chapel Hill Regional and Notre Dame upset the top-seeded Vols in the 2022 Knoxville Super Regional.