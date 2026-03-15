Everything Josh Elander said on a Tennessee rubber match loss to Georgia

Georgia exploded for five runs in the seventh inning and the Bulldogs stormed back to take a 8-7 rubber match victory on Sunday from Foley Field to conclude Southeastern Conference opening weekend.

The Bulldogs (17-4, 2-1 SEC) take the weekend series over the Vols (14-6, 1-2 SEC) with victories in the final two games of the weekend. Bryce Calloway’s three-run home run off Brayden Krenzel in the seventh inning was the difference.

Matt Scott (W, 3-0) earned the win after three innings of relief as he was the last pitcher on the mound prior to Georgia taking the lead. Krenzel (L, 0-1) took home the loss after allowing five runs off three hits in two-thirds of an inning of work.

Reese Chapman and Manny Marin each tallied two hits and drove in two runs in the ballgame. Henry Ford homered and drove in two runs. Blake Grimmer homered in the ninth and walked twice.

Tennessee returns to action Tuesday evening at home with a 6 p.m. ET midweek bout with Eastern Kentucky. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+. The Vols will play host to Missouri for their first SEC home series next weekend.

The following is video and a written transcript from the Josh Elander postgame press conference from Sunday’s rubber match with Georgia.

On the message to the team after the loss…

“Yeah, Georgia made just an amazing play to end the game right there. I thought our guys competed very well. Had a chance to put away the game in the fourth and we didn’t do that. Walks there from Krenz (Brayden Krenzel). Again, he’s been great for us all year long but we need to close these things out. We’ve had some one run games. Obviously won on Friday. 4-2 game but the difference is one swing of the bat and a couple of defensive plays.”

On sticking with Brayden Krenzel in the seventh inning…

“Krenzel has been our guy all year. He’s been really good for us and pitched in the league. I have a ton of confidence in him. Regardless of the conditions, I know he was spraying it a little bit at times. I thought he was still really competing. We liked the matchup there and hats off to the righty. He got to the heater right there.”

On if the playing conditions (rain) played any part in Evan Blanco’s control at the end of his outing…

“I think a little bit. It was wet and even the rosin bags were soaked and guys were trouble competing over the white a little bit. I thought Blanco was tremendous getting us over 100 pitches. A chance to win the game. He had those guys off balance. Another great job by Blanc (Evan Blanco) but we need to make sure we finish these games better.”

On the 9th inning rally…

“Great toughness by Grim (Blake Grimmer). Not giving in, trying to use the whole field, stays on a breaking ball and drives it out to left-center and gives us a chance. Levi (Clark) does a good job right there as well, hitting it in the six-hole, good to see him get a couple of swings back and then Stone (Lawless) puts a good swing on it and the guy makes an unbelievable play to end it.

That’s the difference in this league on Sundays. It may be one pitch or one play. We need to be better, there’s no doubt, but our guys got better this weekend.”

On Evan Blanco’s outing…

“Continues to compete at a high level. Change in speeds and throwing the heater up, breaking ball down, they made a good adjustment – Georgia did in the middle of the game – laying off the changeup, and then he started adjusting a little bit more. There’s maturity there, and I like what we’re seeing from him.”

On Levi Clark’s approach and what led to his success…

“It’s just nice to see him playing baseball. He’s a really good baseball player, and he’s been tremendous behind the dish. Some balls in the dirt, [he] did a really good job and caught at a really high level.

“It’s good to see him put a few swings together, and hopefully that’s a sign for what’s to come.”

On the emergence of Manny Marin at the plate and what it has done for the lineup…

“It lengthens it for sure. We still need more from a few of those spots, and we’re not getting it right now. But, Manny is playing to win. That’s what we want, and that’s what the expectation is here. Him just going out and competing and doing things at a high level is a good sign, but we need some others to join him right there with that.”