Josh Elander updates the status of Tennessee third baseman Henry Ford   

Tennessee junior third baseman Henry Ford missed the second-straight midweek game Tuesday evening when the Vols defeated USC Upstate 4-2 on a walk off Blake Grimmer two-run home run in the ninth inning.

The third baseman missed last Tuesday’s win over Eastern Kentucky, but played last weekend’s Southeastern Conference series win over Missouri where he was 3-for-11 in the three-game set.

Following the midweek victory, Tennessee skipper Josh Elander gave an update on the status of Ford and his expectation moving forward.

“We’d all love to have him in the lineup every day, but you know that guy is going to play baseball for a long time,” the coach said. “So, a little bit under the weather. We just wanted to play it safe, just like we did last week.

Tennessee is back on the road this weekend to resume SEC play at Vanderbilt. First pitch on Friday is slated for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

Ford has played well thus far into his debut season with the Vols, leading the squad with a .344 batting average, eight home runs and 25 runs batted in. He was named to the Baseball America Team of the Week following Tennessee’s series loss at Georgia to begin SEC play two weeks ago.

“We were texting before the game and he seemed to be in good spirits and all that. Keeping the kid’s best interest in mind long-term,” Elander said of Ford. “I’ll get with him tonight. I’ll call him as soon as we leave here, check and see how he’s doing and then get with Woody (Associate Director of Sports Medicine Jeff Wood) and those guys. But don’t really see any big concerns long-term with that.”

Ford, who transferred to Tennessee from Virginia over the summer, was named preseason first team All-SEC as an outfielder in preseason and was named to several preseason All-American lists, as well as the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List.

In 2025, Ford registered a .362 average with 11 home runs, 46 RBI, nine doubles and 42 runs scored across 50 games played with Virginia. following a 17-homer, 69-RBI rookie campaign . He primarily played first base as a freshman before shifting more towards the outfield as a sophomore. In total, Ford played in 74 games at first base and 34 games in the outfield while at Virginia in two seasons. Ford was named second-team All-ACC following the 2025 campaign as an outfielder and a Freshman All-American in 2024.