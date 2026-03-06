Tennessee baseball alters Saturday game time with Wright State
Tennessee baseball has moved up Saturday’s game time with Wright State due to rain forecasted for later in the day.
The Vols (10-3) and Raiders (4-6) now begin at 3 p.m. ET instead of the originally scheduled 6 p.m. ET start. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+. Friday’s 6:30 pm. ET and Sunay’s 1 p.m. ET remain on schedule.
Wright State is a trendy pick to win the Horizon League after returning plenty of experience from a team that reached the regional final last season.
The Raiders are off to a rough start, however, with a 4-6 overall record. Wright State won the final game of a weekend series at Georgia to begin the year after being outscored 22-1 in the first two games. It was swept by Charlotte but took two of three at Campbell last weekend. Wright State also knocked off Kent State 8-1 in a midweek earlier this season.
The squad is hitting just .222 as a team and owns a 5.81 ERA. The weekend rotation has ERAs of 13.50, 6.17 and 4.91.
Tennessee won a pair of midweek games over ETSU and Oakland to kickoff the five-game week. The Vols handled the Bucs 7-1 and crushed the Grizzles 11-2.