Lightning delays Saturday first pitch between Tennessee and Missouri

Due to lightning in the Knoxville and surrounding area, Saturday’s start time for Tennessee and Missouri has been delayed one hour to 7 p.m. ET.

Spotting thunderstorms were popping up in the area for much of the afternoon. Shortly after the game was officially delayed, a downpour took over Lindsey Nelson Stadium that lasted just a few minutes before moving on.

Fans were not asked to leave the stadium, but did briefly take shelter in the concourse or under the overhang seating.

🚨GAME TIME UPDATE 🚨



Due to approaching inclement weather, tonight’s game will now start at 7 p.m. #GBO🍊 — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) March 21, 2026

Missouri scored in bunches to hold off some late rallies by Tennessee in the 8-4 win Friday night from Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the series opener.

The Tigers (16-6, 1-3 SEC) scored three runs in the third inning, two runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh off a total of 12 hits. The Vols (15-7, 1-3 SEC) plated one run in the fourth, two more in the sixth and another in the seventh.

In the three losses to Auburn last week, Missouri combined for five runs in the series off 17 hits.

Manny Marin extended his hit-streak to eight games for the Vols but his six-game multi-hit streak was snapped in the loss. Stone Lawless homered and tallied two hits. Blaine Brown also homered. The Vols left the bases loaded to end the game and stranded 11 in the contest.

Tegan Kuhns was charged with the loss after allowing three runs off six hits in just three innings of work in the start. JD Dohrmann (W, 2-1) picked up the win after tossing 4.2 inning of relief.

“We’re gonna see what we got,” coach Josh Elander said Friday after the loss. “At this point, we won a game last Friday night but didn’t finish the weekend. They had it close, two-run game, had a chance to win it, but we’re going to find out what we got. This is a good test. We’re at home on our home turf. Our crowd was amazing tonight, and we need to perform better for them. This is an amazing facility that’s been built. But, Saturday at home, 6 o’clock, Lindsey Nelson Stadium, and then you got a quick turnaround on Sunday. So, we’ll find out what we got these next two days.”