Tennessee basketball unveils new Adidas home jersey

Tennessee basketball’s away orange jersey didn’t change with the switch from Nike to Adidas. Neither did the home white.

The Vols released the away jersey as part of their orange uniform rollout on Monday and released white uniforms on Tuesday. For men’s basketball, the only noticeable change is the brand logo.

The uniform is largely unchanged, with Tennessee and Volunteers arched above and below, respectively, the number on the front of the jersey and a single stripe on the side of the uniform, along with other piping. The shorts feature the Power T on both sides set inside the wide stripe.

C ⚪️ L D pic.twitter.com/3pRganzh2N — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) July 7, 2026

Tennessee entered into a new 10-year contract with Adidas that started Wednesday.

UT is spending the week unveiling their new uniforms across all sports. Summitt Blue alternates for the Lady Vols will be revealed on Wednesday and the Dark Mode all-black alternates will be released Thursday.

Fan merchandise will be available both online and in stores beginning Friday.

Something in the air \ pic.twitter.com/gGYPTCaP9s — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) July 7, 2026

Vols have added multiple alternate uniforms since 2023

Two years ago Tennessee added a Dark Mode basketball uniform that matched the all-black look worn by the football team since 2022.

The black basketball jersey has orange numbers and ‘VOLS’ across the chest in orange. The blacked-out shorts feature an orange Power T on both sides.

The Vols in January 2023 introduced a ‘Tennessee Classic’ uniform, an off-white alternate with orange piping and a script ‘Vols’ across the chest, paying homage to uniforms worn by the team in 1936.

Tennessee made alternate uniform permanent in 2018-19

Tennessee’s home and away uniforms in recent season started as a white throwback in 2018-19. The first version was white, with Tennessee and Volunteers arched above and below the jersey number.

A year later, during the 2019-20 season, the Vols added an orange version of the throwback jersey for road games after the look became the standard uniform.

The throwback was originally modeled after what Tennessee wore from the early 1970s into the ‘80s, with Tennessee printed in an arc above the number and Volunteers below. The program won SEC championships in 1971-72, 1976-77, 1978-79 and 1981-82 wearing a similar look.

Tennessee’s basketball uniforms were redesigned before the 2015-16 season, after the school switched from Adidas to Nike as its official apparel dealer. The new version of the Nike jersey was worn for three seasons, with the stylized, bold Tennessee word mark across the chest and a ghosted Power T on the back, behind the player name and number.