Look: Tennessee basketball's new orange Adidas uniforms

Tennessee basketball unveiled its new road orange Adidas uniforms on Monday. The Vols and Lady Vols introduced their new orange uniforms across all sports in videos and photos on social media.

Tennessee entered into a new 10-year contract with Adidas that started Wednesday.

The men’s basketball uniform appears to remain largely unchanged, with Tennessee and Volunteers arched above and below, respectively, the number on the front of the jersey and a single stripe on the side of the uniform, along with other piping.

Vols have added multiple alternate uniforms since 2017

Tennessee in January 2023 introduced a ‘Tennessee Classic’ uniform, an off-white uniform with orange piping and a script ‘Vols’ across the chest, paying homage to uniforms worn by the team in 1936.

The alternate uniform made its debut against Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge in January 2023 and has been worn multiple times every season since then, including multiple NCAA Tournaments games.

There was also a ‘Smokey Grey’ uniform designed and worn in 2017, but has not been used since.

Tennessee made alternate uniform permanent in 2018-19

Tennessee’s home and away uniforms in recent season started as a white throwback in 2018-19. The first version was white, with Tennessee and Volunteers arched above and below the jersey number.

A year later, during the 2019-20 season, the Vols added an orange version of the throwback jersey for road games after the look became the standard uniform.

The throwback was originally modeled after what Tennessee wore from the early 1970s into the ‘80s, with Tennessee printed in an arc above the number and Volunteers below. The program won SEC championships in 1971-72, 1976-77, 1978-79 and 1981-82 wearing a similar look.

Tennessee’s basketball uniforms were redesigned before the 2015-16 season, after the school switched from Adidas to Nike as its official apparel dealer. The new version of the Nike jersey was worn for three seasons, with the stylized Tennessee word mark across the chest and a ghosted ‘Power T’ on the back, behind the player name and number.