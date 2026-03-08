Tennessee freshman Nate Ament's injury has allowed Amari Evans to grow

Tennessee freshman Nate Ament's injury has allowed Amari Evans to growby: Brent Hubbs39 minutes agoBrent_HubbsRead In AppDec 21, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Amari Evans (1) moves the ball against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn ImagesWith freshman Nate Ament sidelined with an injury, fellow freshman Amari Evans has been given more opportunities and he's responded.