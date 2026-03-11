When does Tennessee basketball play Auburn in SEC Tournament? How to watch, TV, game time

Tennessee basketball will match up with Auburn in its first game in the SEC Tournament.

The No. 5 seed Vols (21-10) face the No. 12 seed Tigers (17-15) on Thursday (approximately 3 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Auburn advanced to the second round with a 77-61 win against No. 13 seed Mississippi State on Wednesday.

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Auburn in SEC Tournament

When: Thursday, approximately 3 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

Tennessee beat Auburn in the lone regular-season meeting

Tennessee and Auburn only played once in the regular season.

The Vols won 77-69 on Jan. 31 at Food City Center. Nate Ament scored 22 points and had eight rebounds in the win. Jaylen Carey chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds in one of his better games this season.

Steven Pearl is in his first season as the Auburn coach. He was hired after Bruce Pearl, his father and the former Tennessee coach, retired in September.

Tennessee would play Vanderbilt in quarterfinals

If the Vols win their opener, they will face Vanderbilt for the third time in the past three weeks.

Tennessee beat the Commodores 69-65 in Nashville on Feb. 21. Vandy won 86-82 in the regular-season finale at Tennessee on Saturday, which dropped the Vols from a double-bye in the conference tournament and to the No. 5 seed.

Tennessee basketball history in SEC Tournament under Rick Barnes

Tennessee won the SEC Tournament in 2022, its first conference tournament title since 1979. It has reached the finals four times under Rick Barnes, losing to Florida in 2025, Kentucky in 2018 and Auburn in 2019.

UT was the No. 1 seed in 2024 as the SEC regular-season champions. It lost to Mississippi State in its opener.

The Vols lost in the quarterfinals to Missouri as the No. 5 seed in 2023. They reached the semifinals as the No. 4 seed before losing to top-seeded Alabama in 2021.

Tennessee fell in its opener as the No. 9 seed to Georgia in 2017. It was the No. 12 seed in Barnes’ first season in 2016, winning two games before tumbling in the quarterfinals to LSU.