Is Tennessee basketball playing Auburn on Saturday? Latest update on weather

Tennessee basketball’s game against Auburn on Saturday is on as scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Food City Center. Snow fell across East Tennessee on Friday and is expected to continue most of the day Saturday amid bitter-cold temperatures.

The game was previously announced as a sellout and the annual ‘Checker’ Food City Center game, featuring a checkerboard crowd. The only change for the game is on the ESPN broadcast. Dave Neal stepped in as the play-by-play broadcaster in place of Tom Hart. Hart was unable to make it to Knoxville.

Gates open at Thompson-Boling Arena at 7 p.m. Free parking is provided on the Ag Campus with shuttles running from Joe Johnson Drive to Gate 9 at Neyland Stadium. After the game, shuttles will depart from Gate 9 off Phillip Fulmer Way and return to Ag Campus parking.

Tennessee (14-6, 4-3 SEC) won 79-73 at Alabama last Saturday and 86-85 in overtime at Georgia on Wednesday. The Vols play two home games this week, hosting Ole Miss on Tuesday, then go to Kentucky next Saturday.

Auburn (14-7, 5-3) lost three of its first four SEC games. It has won four straight since, beating South Carolina and Texas at home and winning at Florida and Ole Miss.

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Auburn

When: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Food City Center

TV: ESPN (Dave Neal, Dane Bradshaw)

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Vols 78, Auburn 72

BetMGM: Tennessee -5.5 | Total: 148.5

Tennessee-Auburn series history

Tennessee leads the all-time series with Auburn 82-46, dating back to 1927. The Vols split games with the Tigers last season, losing 53-51 at No. 1 Auburn in January, then winning the rematch 70-65 in the SEC Tournament semifinal round in Nashville.

Rick Barnes is 7-9 against Auburn as Tennessee’s head coach. The Vols won home games against Auburn in 2016, 2022, 2023 and 2024, won at Auburn in 2016 and beat the Tigers in the opening round of the 2016 SEC Tournament.

Auburn won six straight in the series between 2017 and 2021, but the Vols have won four of six since a 67-62 home win February 2022.

Steven Pearl is in his first season as Auburn’s head coach after taking over for his father, Bruce Pearl, who announced his retirement in September. The Tigers lost non-conference games against Houston, Michigan, Arizona and Purdue before starting SEC play with an overtime loss at Georgia, a home loss to Texas A&M a home win over Arkansas and a road loss at Missouri.