Where Tennessee basketball is in March Madness bracketology after Vanderbilt loss

Tennessee basketball is a No. 5 seed in the latest ESPN bracketology update.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects the Vols as the No. 5 seed in the West Region with a first-round game against No. 12 seed Yale in San Diego. No. 4-seeded Virginia and No. 13-seeded Utah Valley are the potential second-round matchups.

Lunardi has Arizona as the No. 1 seed in the West, which is in San Jose.

The Vols (22-11) lost 75-68 to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Tennessee basketball’s March Madness resume

The Vols have a 6-9 record in Quad 1 games. Their best win was a 76-63 victory against Houston in the Players Era Festival in November. They also have notable wins against Louisville, Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Auburn.

UT’s nonconference losses to Kansas and Illinois registered as Quad 1 games. Its SEC losses to Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt also were Quad 1 losses.

The Vols were 6-1 in Quad 2 opportunities. The lone loss was a 62-60 defeat at Syracuse in December in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Tennessee went 3-0 in Quad 3 games and 7-0 in Quad 4 games.

Tennessee basketball NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee went to the Elite Eight in 2024 and 2025, going as deep in the tournament as only one other team in UT history. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2019 and 2023 for two of the 10 appearances in program history.

The Vols earned a top-5 seed in each of the first seven tournament appearances under Barnes.

They were a No. 2 seed in 2019, 2024 and 2025. They were a No. 3 seed in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. They lost in the second round in both seasons.

Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in 2023 before falling to Florida Atlantic. It was a No. 5 seed in 2021 and was upset by Oregon State in the first round.

UT has 28 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. It has reached three Elite Eights and has never been to a Final Four.