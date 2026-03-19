How Tennessee staff members handle college basketball's chaotic challenge system

How Tennessee staff members handle college basketball's chaotic challenge systemby: Grant Ramey16 minutes agoGrantRameyRead In AppKNOXVILLE, TN - October 26, 2025 - Director of Video and Analytics Luke Schapker of the Tennessee Volunteers before an exhibition game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Tennessee Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee AthleticsTwo Tennessee basketball staff members sit behind the bench and help Rick Barnes and his staff handle challenge situations.