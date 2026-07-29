Tennessee basketball to play at Duke in preseason exhibition

Tennessee basketball will play at Duke on Oct. 20 in a preseason exhibition at Cameron Indoor Stadium. A TV designation and game time have yet to be announced.

The programs played in an exhibition in October 2025 at Food City Center. The Vols lost 83-76.

Tennessee has an 8-8 regular-season record against Duke. It is 1-0 under Rick Barnes thanks to a 65-52 win in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament in Orlando. The programs have played only twice since 1980. The Vols lost 77-67 to the Blue Devils in the 2011 Maui Invitational.

UT played charity exhibitions against Indiana, Michigan State and Gonzaga in prior seasons.

Tennessee hosted Indiana on Oct. 27, 2024, played at Michigan State on Oct. 29, 2023, and played a neutral-site game against Gonzaga in Frisco, Texas, on Oct. 28, 2022.

Tennessee opens season Nov. 3 vs. Wofford

The Vols open the regular season against Wofford at Food City Center on Nov. 3. The non-conference schedule includes nine home games and the start of home-and-homes with Michigan State and Purdue.

Tennessee hosts Michigan State on Nov. 17 and goes to Purdue on Dec. 11. The Vols are 1-3 against Purdue under Barnes and have lost three straight. The Boilermakers beat the Vols in the Elite Eight in March 2024, in the Maui Invitational in November 2023 and in the Sweet 16 in March 2019.

Tennessee has also lost three straight against Michigan State and is 2-5 overall against the Spartans. Tom Izzo’s 2009-10 team beat Bruce Pearl’s Tennessee team in the Elite Eight and swept a home-and-home against the Vols in 1993 and 1994.

The Vols host Florida State in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Dec. 1 and play North Carolina State in a neutral-site game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Dec. 6. N.C. State hired former Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey in April.

Vols to play at least three games in Players Era Festival

Tennessee will play at least three games in the Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas, beginning with Maryland on Nov. 24. The Vols will face either Iowa State or San Diego State in the second round.

The Maryland game will be a 3 p.m. Eastern Time start at Michelob Ultra Arena. If Tennessee beats Maryland, the second game will be on Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET. If they lose, it will be a 9 p.m. ET game.

Tennessee opens SEC play at home against Vanderbilt on January 2 and closes the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt on March 6. The Vols go to Auburn for its first SEC road game and will play back-to-back road games three times in SEC play.

The Kentucky rivalry will be renewed January 23 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. UK will play at Tennessee on February 13. The Vols host Arkansas on January 16, Florida on January 30 and Alabama on February 20.