Tennessee basketball vs Iowa State game time, TV announced for March Madness game

Tennessee basketball will play Iowa State at 10:10 p.m. ET on TBS/truTV on Friday in Chicago in the Sweet 16.

The No. 6 seed Vols (24-11) play No. 2 seed Iowa State (29-7) at the United Center in Chicago.

Tennessee beat No. 3 seed Virginia (30-6) 79-72 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2023 before going to the Elite 8 in back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025.

Tennessee has a 2-1 record against Iowa State in its history.

The Vols beat the Cyclones 68-45 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January 2018 in the lone meeting under coach Rick Barnes.

Tennessee basketball NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee went to the Elite Eight in 2024 and 2025, going as deep in the tournament as only one other team in UT history. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2019 and 2023 for two of the 10 appearances in program history.

The Vols earned a top-5 seed in each of the first seven tournament appearances under Barnes.

They were a No. 2 seed in 2019, 2024 and 2025. They were a No. 3 seed in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. They lost in the second round in both seasons.

Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in 2023 before falling to Florida Atlantic. It was a No. 5 seed in 2021 and was upset by Oregon State in the first round.

UT has 28 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. It has reached three Elite Eights and has never been to a Final Four.