Tennessee basketball vs Iowa State game time pushed back in Sweet 16

Tennessee basketball vs Iowa State in the Sweet 16 will not start on time.

The game is expected to start at 10:25 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV), a 15-minute delay from the initial announced game time of 10:10 p.m. ET. The opener at Chicago’s United Center between No. 1 seed Michigan and No. 4 seed Alabama was delayed, which affected the UT game. The first game was supposed to start at 7:35 p.m. ET, but did not begin until 7:50 p.m. ET.

The No. 6 seed Vols (24-11) as they face No. 2 seed Iowa State (29-7) in the Sweet 16.

The winner will face the winner of Michigan and Alabama for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday.

Tennessee basketball NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee went to the Elite Eight in 2024 and 2025, going as deep in the tournament as only one other team in UT history. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2019 and 2023 for two of the 10 appearances in program history.

The Vols earned a top-5 seed in each of the first seven tournament appearances under coach Rick Barnes.

They were a No. 2 seed in 2019, 2024 and 2025. They were a No. 3 seed in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. They lost in the second round in both seasons.

Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in 2023 before falling to Florida Atlantic. It was a No. 5 seed in 2021 and was upset by Oregon State in the first round.

UT has 28 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. It has reached three Elite Eights and has never been to a Final Four.