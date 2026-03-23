Tennessee basketball to face Iowa State in Sweet 16 in March Madness

Tennessee basketball is going back to the Sweet 16.

The No. 6 seed Vols (24-11) play No. 2 seed Iowa State (29-7) on Friday at the United Center in Chicago. A game time and television designation have yet to be announced.

Tennessee beat No. 3 seed Virginia (30-6) 79-72 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2023 before going to the Elite 8 in back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025.

Tennessee has a 2-1 record against Iowa State in its history.

The Vols beat the Cyclones 68-45 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January 2018 in the lone meeting under coach Rick Barnes.

How Iowa State reached the Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament

Iowa State hammered No. 7 seed Kentucky 83-62 on Sunday to reach the Sweet 16.

Tamin Lipsey scored 26 points, while Milan Momcilovic had 20. They combined for seven 3-pointers against the Wildcats.

The Cyclones beat No. 15 seed Tennessee State 108-74 in their opening game.

Tennessee basketball NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee went to the Elite Eight in 2024 and 2025, going as deep in the tournament as only one other team in UT history. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2019 and 2023 for two of the 10 appearances in program history.

The Vols earned a top-5 seed in each of the first seven tournament appearances under Barnes.

They were a No. 2 seed in 2019, 2024 and 2025. They were a No. 3 seed in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. They lost in the second round in both seasons.

Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in 2023 before falling to Florida Atlantic. It was a No. 5 seed in 2021 and was upset by Oregon State in the first round.

UT has 28 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. It has reached three Elite Eights and has never been to a Final Four.