'Let's go get 'em:' Inside the making of the hype video that powered Tennessee to the Sweet 16

PHILADELPHIA — Tennessee basketball went through its normal routine Thursday night.

The players, coaches and managers settled in to watch film of Miami (Ohio) in a ballroom at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown.

Vols associate head coach Justin Gainey led the players through a breakdown of the Redhawks’ personnel. They watched clips from Miami’s First Four win against SMU then more clips of another Miami game to wrap up.

“They were sitting in there for a while,” said Luke Schapker, Tennessee’s director of video and analytics. “Then we said we have one more thing and their ears perked up.”

Gainey told a short story then turned on a final video, the brainchild of his idea paired with the handiwork of Schapker and two Tennessee managers.

The No. 6 seed Vols (24-11) watched a hype video blending a movie scene, their defensive highlights and a song that has become their postgame anthem — and it hit perfectly. They watched it repeatedly during their five-day stay in Philadelphia, which they capped with a 79-72 win against No. 3 seed Virginia (30-6) on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16.

Why Justin Gainey used a ‘Rocky III’ clip to motivate Vols

Gainey stumbled onto a clip on Instagram in the days leading up to Tennessee’s trip to Philadelphia for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

It was a scene from “Rocky III” as Rocky Balboa spars with Apollo Creed while preparing for his rematch with Clubber Lang. Balboa wants to give up during a poor session, saying “tomorrow” to Creed. “There is no tomorrow!” Creed yells over and over.

“It was perfect for the mentality that we need to have — the ‘there is no tomorrow’ mentality,” Gainey said.

Gainey initially approached Julian Lucas and Bryce VanHuss — two of Tennessee’s managers — with a vision before Tennessee played in the SEC Tournament.

Gainey wanted to put together a highlight reel of Tennessee’s greatest defensive plays of the season to show the Vols what they are capable of doing. They decided to roll with the plan entering the NCAA Tournament, which led to an amplified vision after Gainey stumbled into the “Rocky III” clip.

Gainey’s ask of the managers was to “make it something special.”

VanHuss got to work picking out the best of the best defensive highlights from the season.

“We just put together the clips as something for the guys to see what we do — we bring energy and effort on defense and that is our identity,” VanHuss said. “We wanted the guys to just see that and able to try to use that.”

How ‘Let’s Go Get Em’ became Tennessee’s postgame song

J.P. Estrella and Lucas were on their way to class earlier this semester.

They usually drive a golf cart, but it was raining so plans changed and the pair hopped in Estrella’s car to go to RSM 350 — a sports management class.

“He wanted to play this song for me,” Lucas said.

The song was “Let’s Go Get Em” by BossMan Dlow.

Estrella loved the song from the moment he heard it. He also played it for Nate Ament, Bishop Boswell and Ethan Burg on their way to eat one day. He put in a request with Lucas to get the song into the locker room playlist.

It turned into Tennessee’s go-to postgame song with the Vols dancing around their space in Xfinity Mobile Arena following their win against Virginia to reach a fourth straight Sweet 16.

“Let’s go get ’em, that is the epitome of this team,” Lucas said.

VanHuss provided plays with the Vols blocking shots and creating turnovers for the video. He hunted down sequences with the players diving on the court for loose balls and giving all-out effort to play menacing defense.

Lucas tossed the song to Schapker to pair with VanHuss’ clips.

Schapker hadn’t heard the song before, but trusted Lucas’ idea and went with it. He added the song to the video and the final vision was set.

“Schap baked it,” Lucas said. “We just put the ingredients together.”

‘There is no tomorrow’ became Tennessee basketball’s catchphrase

Gainey stood in the ballroom in the team hotel Thursday and explained what the players were about to watch.

He prefaced the “Rocky III” clip with the backstory then played the video. It showed the movie scene then transitioned into the defensive highlights with “Let’s Go Get Em” playing over it.

“I am not going to lie,” Boswell said. “It got us a little extra hype the night before. I definitely think it is doing something for us.”

The players started singing the song and got excited. Then it cut to the final graphic: the quote from Creed that “there is no tomorrow.”

“We say that all the time,” Ament said. “It is a phrase we have been saying a lot — that there is no tomorrow. We have been saying that all throughout the tournament.”

The Vols loved the video so much they asked for it to be played after every film session and before both games in Philadelphia. The staff obliged with a condensed pregame version.

They took on the final words as an attitude in their games against Miami (Ohio) and Virginia. The season will end if they lose now and the only way to have a tomorrow is to win.

The mantra worked in Philadelphia, sending the Vols onto Chicago where No. 2 seed Iowa State (29-7) is the next challenge for the players — and Gainey’s next challenge is to create another video.

“The pressure is on for another one for this weekend,” Gainey said. “I have already been thinking about it a little bit.”