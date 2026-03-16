When do Miami (Ohio) and SMU play? Tennessee basketball's March Madness opponents in play-in game

Tennessee basketball will not know its first-round NCAA Tournament opponent until Wednesday.

The No. 6 seed Vols (22-11) will face the winner of a play-in game between Miami (Ohio) and SMU. The Redhawks (31-1) and Mustangs (20-13) play at 9:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday on TruTV in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

Tennessee will play the winner on Friday (4:25 p.m. ET, TBS) in Philadelphia.

No. 3 seed Virginia (29-5) and No. 14 seed Wright State (23-11) are the possible second-round matchups Sunday if the Vols win the first game.

The Vols have made a program-record eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances under coach Rick Barnes. The No. 6 seed is the lowest seed the Vols have had in those eight appearances.

Tennessee basketball NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee went to the Elite Eight in 2024 and 2025, going as deep in the tournament as only one other team in UT history. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2019 and 2023 for two of the 10 appearances in program history.

The Vols earned a top-5 seed in each of the first seven tournament appearances under Barnes.

They were a No. 2 seed in 2019, 2024 and 2025. They were a No. 3 seed in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. They lost in the second round in both seasons.

Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in 2023 before falling to Florida Atlantic. It was a No. 5 seed in 2021 and was upset by Oregon State in the first round.

UT has 28 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. It has reached three Elite Eights and has never been to a Final Four.