March Madness: Tennessee basketball gets a No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee basketball is a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face either No. 11 Miami (Ohio) or No. 11 SMU in the Midwest Region on Friday. The Vols are opposite of No. 3 Virginia and No. 14 Wright State in the 68-team bracket, which was released on Sunday.

Miami (31-1) was the biggest bubble question entering Selection Sunday and will have to advance out of the First Four in Dayton against SMU (28-13), with former Tennessee guard BJ Edwards starring for the Mustangs.

The Vols (22-11) are in the NCAA Tournament for an eighth straight time, extending the program record.

It’s the lowest seed for a Rick Barnes-coached Tennessee team in March Madness. The previous low was a No. 5 seed in 2021, which resulted in a first-round loss to No. 12 Oregon State in the first round in Indianapolis.

Vols have been to two straight Elite Eights, Sweet 16 in 2023

Tennessee is coming off back-to-back runs to the Elite Eight as a No. 2 seeds in the Midwest Region in each of the last two seasons. The Vols lost to No. 1 Houston in Indianapolis last March and to No. 1 Purdue in Detroit in 2024.

Barnes has taken Tennessee to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament three straight times and four times in total.

The 2023 team went to the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed before losing to No. 9 Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden in New York, with FAU on its way to the Final Four. The 2019 team went to the Sweet 16 as a No. 3 seed before losing in overtime to No. 2 Purdue in Louisville.

The Vols haven’t lost in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2022, when the No. 3 Tennessee was upset by No. 11 Michigan in the second round in Indianapolis.

Tennessee was also a No. 3 seed in 2018 when the Vols were upset by No. 11 Loyola Chicago with the Ramblers on their way to a Cinderella run to the Final Four.

Tennessee ranked No. 20 in NET ratings, 6-10 vs. Quad 1

The NET ranking has Tennessee at No. 20 overall. The Vols have a 6-10 record in Quad 1 games, a 6-1 record in Quad 2 and a combined 10-0 record in Quad 3 and Quad 4 games.

Tennessee is ranked No. 15 overall in the KenPom.com ratings. The Vols are ranked No. 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.0) and No. 37 overall in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.1).

BartTorvik.com has Tennessee at No. 15 overall, No. 13 on defense and No. 32 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 15 overall, No. 14 on defense and No. 32 on offense.