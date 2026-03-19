Tennessee basketball to play Miami in first round game in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee basketball will open the NCAA Tournament against Miami (Ohio).

The No. 6 seed Vols (22-11) face No. 11 seed Redhawks (32-1), who beat SMU 89-79 on Wednesday in the First Four to advance to face Tennessee. UT and Miami (Ohio) play Friday (4:25 p.m. ET, TBS) in Philadelphia.

Miami made 16 3-pointers in its win in Dayton, Ohio.

The Redhawks won their first 30 games this season before falling in the MAC Tournament. They received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Rick Barnes was impressed by Miami (Ohio)’s regular season

Vols coach Rick Barnes said on Selection Sunday that Miami’s record “speaks volumes.”

“I just think any time that you win 30 games it speaks volumes about you,” Barnes said.

Miami lost 87-83 to UMass in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals for its first loss. It won the MAC regular-season title with an 18-0 record.

“When you get up around eight, nine, 10 games (without a loss), the season gets cranking and you get a big bullseye on your back,” Barnes said. “That means every night you go out, somebody’s trying to knock you off the perch. It pretty much tells you they’ve been a mentally tough team. Certainly a well-coached team.

Tennessee basketball NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee went to the Elite Eight in 2024 and 2025, going as deep in the tournament as only one other team in UT history. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2019 and 2023 for two of the 10 appearances in program history.

The Vols earned a top-5 seed in each of the first seven tournament appearances under Barnes.

They were a No. 2 seed in 2019, 2024 and 2025. They were a No. 3 seed in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments and lost in the second round in both seasons.

Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in 2023 before falling to Florida Atlantic. It was a No. 5 seed in 2021 and was upset by Oregon State in the first round.

UT has 28 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. It has reached three Elite Eights and has never been to a Final Four.