Why Tennessee is staying an extra night in Starkville after beating Mississippi State

Following Tennessee 73-64 win over Mississippi State on Wednesday night, head coach Rick Barnes and his Vols returned to their hotel in Starkville to spent the night before returning to Knoxville on Thursday morning.

According to Tennessee spokesperson, the Vols’ plan for this trip was to always stay over following the game because of the late start time. Tennessee’s travel plans were noted on the television broadcast as well as the Vol Network broadcast Wednesday night without any further context.

In also worth noting that with the increase in online classes on college campuses for all students that there is more flexibility than there has ever been in midweek travel plans because there’s less traditional class room settings at all universities.

Tennessee led the entire way Wednesday, building a 23-point second half lead that was cut to five by an 18-0 Mississippi State run. Freshman Nate Ament ended the Bulldogs hopes of an upset by scoring eight of Tennessee’s final 10 points to stretch the lead back to 13 and an eventual 9-point win.

The Vols will return to Knoxville on Thursday morning and will begin preparations for LSU on Saturday ( (6pm, ET, SEC Network). With the win in Starkville, the Vols moved to 17-7 and 7-4 in SEC play. Tennessee has won five of its past six conference games.