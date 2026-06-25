Tennessee basketball has three NBA Draft picks for second time under Rick Barnes

Tennessee basketball had three players selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, marking the second time in coach Rick Barnes‘ tenure it had a trio of player selected.

It had three players picked twice in program history before Barnes was hired. Both predated the modern, two-round draft which began in 1989.

Nate Ament, Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Felix Okpara were all chosen. The Vols also had three players picked in 2019.

Ament was the first-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks as the No. 13 overall pick on Tuesday. Gillespie was picked No. 42 overall by the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Okpara rounded out the group at No. 46 to the Orlando Magic, who then traded him to the Washington Wizards for picks Nos. 51 and 60.

UT previously had three selected in 1950 and 1977, well before the draft went to its current two-round model.

In 2019, forward Grant Williams, guard Admiral Schofield and guard Jordan Bone were all drafted.

Williams was picked No. 22 overall by the Boston Celtics, which was the highest pick under Barnes at that time. Schofield was chosen No. 42 by the Philadelphia 76ers and traded to the Washington Wizards. Bone was selected No. 57 by the New Orleans Pelicans and traded to the Detroit Pistons.

The Vols had a trio picked in the 12-round 1950 draft.

Tennessee also had three picked in the eight-round 1977 NBA Draft, when Bernard King and Ernie Grunfeld were selected No. 7 and No. 11, respectively. Mike Jackson rounded out the group as a seventh-round pick.

The Vols had two players picked in 1989, 2002, 2014, 2021 and 2025 — the lone years with multiple selections since the draft dropped to two rounds. Barnes’ rosters account for four of the years with multiple picks (2019, 2021, 2025 and 2026). This is the first time in program history the Vols have had multiple players chosen in back-to-back drafts.

Tennessee has had a player selected in six straight drafts after having a player selected in only seven drafts in the modern era before Barnes’ hiring in 2015.