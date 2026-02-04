What happened on Tennessee basketball vs Ole Miss double technical

Officials assessed a double technical in the second half between Tennessee basketball and Ole Miss at Food City Center on Tuesday.

Vols forward Jaylen Carey and Ole Miss guard Patton Pinkins received the technicals in the aftermath of Ole Miss forward James Scott elbowing Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell in the face.

These broadcast angles of Bishop Boswell taking a shot to the face are pretty wild.



I don't know if I've seen a player take more hits this season. Also, Jaylen Carey responded immediately to stick up for his teammate. #Vols pic.twitter.com/B2exNrOzun — Emilie Rae Cochrane (@EmCochranetv) February 4, 2026

Scott elbowed Boswell in the face as he drove to the rim, extending his elbow and sending Boswell tumbling the court with 12:34 to play in the second half. Carey came to defend Boswell, chirping at Scott.

Vols assistant coach Steve McClain ushered Carey away from the situation.

Officials reviewed the play and gave Scott a flagrant foul. Boswell made one of the two free throws and the Vols retained possession, which led to a pair of Nate Ament free throws for a 46-38 lead with 12:19 to play.

It was not the first time tensions bubbled between the Vols and Rebels.

OIe Miss forward Augusto Cassia ran over Ament then stepped over him in front of the Ole Miss bench in the first half. Carey got in Cassia’s face after the play.

Ole Miss guard Koren Johnson fouled Boswell hard in transition, sending Boswell to the floor with 3:45 before halftime.