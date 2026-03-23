What Tennessee basketball is facing against Iowa State in the Sweet 16

What Tennessee basketball is facing against Iowa State in the Sweet 16by: Brent Hubbs14 minutes agoBrent_HubbsRead In AppMar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Dominick Nelson (11) brings the ball upcourt against the Tennessee State Tigers during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn ImagesTennessee is headed to Chicago and the Sweet Sixteen where they will take on Iowa State. What kind of challenges to the Cyclones present?