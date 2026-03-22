How Rick Barnes almost became the Virginia basketball coach

PHILADELPHIA — There was a time 36 years ago when Rick Barnes had a new job title: Head coach, Virginia men’s basketball.

It was 1990 and Barnes had just finished his second season as the head coach at Providence, with two NCAA Tournaments to his credit. Terry Holland retired after 16 years as Virginia’s head coach, after taking the Cavaliers to nine NCAA Tournaments, two Final Fours, two Elite Eights and a Sweet 16.

Barnes went as far as accepting the job and flying to Charlottesville to get to work before the deal fell apart in the final stages.

“It’s been a long time ago,” Barnes said Saturday before his path again crosses with Virginia.

No. 6 Tennessee (23-11) faces No. 3 Virginia (30-5) on Sunday (6:10 p.m. ET, TNT) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region.

Rick Barnes explains why ‘the Virginia thing wasn’t part of the plan’

Back in 1990, after having unofficially taken the job, Barnes had second thoughts and flew back to Providence, where he would stay with the Friars for four more seasons.

His interest in the Virginia job at the time was twofold. The ACC was all he knew while growing up in Hickory, North Carolina. And he “fell in love with the state of Virginia” when he got his start as a head coach at George Mason in Fairfax in 1987-88.

“I spent so much time recruiting that state and had the chance to go (to Virginia),” Barnes said, “and did accept the job. And then decided it wasn’t the right time, the right thing to do. I don’t think I’ve thought about it since.”

The rest is history. Barnes won 20 games in two of his final three seasons at Providence and parlayed it into an ACC job at Clemson, where he took the Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments in four seasons, including the Sweet 16 in 1997.

He was hired at Texas in 1998 and would spend the next 17 seasons there, going to 16 NCAA Tournaments while winning 402 games with the Longhorns.

“It’s a long story,” Barnes said, “but God has just taken care of me. I can tell you, every step I’ve taken, I think he’s sovereign over all that. I just know I’ve been blessed everywhere I’ve been.”

When Barnes and Texas parted ways in 2015, he already had the Tennessee job lined up with former Vols athletic director Dave Hart.

He told reporters at his exit press conference in Austin that he would have his next job sooner than they thought, then left and walked onto a private jet waiting to take him to Knoxville, where Hart was looking to hire Tennessee’s third head coach in as many seasons after the end of the Cuonzo Martin and Donnie Tyndall stints.

Rick Barnes has set program records in 11 seasons at Tennessee

Barnes is now in his 11th season at Tennessee. He’s No. 2 on Tennessee’s all-time win list with 255 — Ray Mears holds the record with 278 — and has gone to a program-record eight straight NCAA Tournaments.

Tennessee has been to back-to-back Elite Eights after going to just one before Barnes — Bruce Pearl took a No. 6-seed Tennessee team there in 2010 — and is looking for a fourth straight strip to the Sweet 16.

Barnes holds the program record with 13 NCAA Tournament wins — the Vols had just 19 total before his arrival — and he’s currently in his 30th NCAA Tournament appearance, while Tennessee has been 27 times, including eight with Barnes.

“I’ve had so many really good jobs,” Barnes said. “I look back, I’ve made more mistakes than I can even tell you I’ve made, but through that whole time, I know the good Lord carried me through it. Believe me, I made a lot of mistakes.

“The Virginia thing wasn’t part of the plan and, like I said, I ended up at Clemson, on to Texas and to Tennessee. I’m a truly blessed man and I thank God for that.”