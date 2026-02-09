Skip to main content
Tennessee
Join Now

Tennessee basketball 3-2-1: Can the Vols find ways to finish?

On3 imageby: Brent Hubbs2 hours agoBrent_Hubbs
Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) high-fives teammates before a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025.
Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) high-fives teammates before a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025.

Tennessee split last week on the hardwood, dropping another painful one to Kentucky giving up a double digit lead. Here's the Volquest 3-2-1.

Join for $1
then billed annually
Volquest
+
+
One subscription: The best Tennessee Volunteers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.