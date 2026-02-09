Tennessee basketball 3-2-1: Can the Vols find ways to finish?by: Brent Hubbs2 hours agoBrent_HubbsRead In AppAngelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) high-fives teammates before a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025.Tennessee split last week on the hardwood, dropping another painful one to Kentucky giving up a double digit lead. Here's the Volquest 3-2-1.