Tennessee basketball, Michigan State agree to home-and-home series starting in 2026-27
Tennessee basketball will host Michigan State in the 2026-27 season, Vols coach Rick Barnes said Wednesday at the Big Orange Caravan in Nashville.
The programs have agreed to a home-and-home that will include a return trip to MSU but the contract has yet to be finalized, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest.
The Vols and Spartans played a secret scrimmage at Food City Center before the 2022-23 season. They played again in a charity exhibition before the 2023-24 season at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.
The Vols are 2-5 against Michigan State in prior meetings and have lost three straight games. UT lost to the Spartans 70-69 in the 2010 Elite Eight, its first Elite Eight appearance in program history before Barnes led the Vols to three straight in the past three seasons.
- 1
Texas Tech weighing options on Brendan Sorsby deal
- 2
Nick Saban urges Alabama fans to support Kalen DeBoer
- 3
TJ Otzelberger gets 10-year extension after blue-blood interest
- 4
Inside Kyle Whittingham's move from Utah to Michigan
- 5New
2027 Bracketology: Way-too-early look at 76-team format
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Michigan State forward Raymar Morgan made a free throw with 1.8 seconds to play. Tennessee tied the game 69-69 on a Scotty Hopson free throw with 12 seconds remaining, but Hopson missed the second. Morgan was fouled, made the first shot and missed the second intentionally. J.P. Prince’s last-second, half-court heave missed.
UT’s most recent win against Michigan State was an 85-61 victory on Dec. 18, 1971.
The matchup with MSU is one of two games the Vols have scheduled with a Big Ten opponent. UT plays at Purdue Dec. 12, 2026.
The Vols next season will return to Las Vegas for three games in The Player’s Era Festival and will play a home game in the ACC/SEC Challenge. They are also scheduled to play a neutral-site game in Nashville against N.C. State and former Vols assistant coach Justin Gainey.