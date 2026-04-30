What to know about Tennessee basketball's nonconference schedule in 2026-27 season

Tennessee basketball is loading up with notable nonconference games for the 2026-27 season.

The Vols have agreed to a home-and-home with Michigan State, which will start with a game in Knoxville in the upcoming season. Vols coach Rick Barnes indicated the matchup was set while speaking at the Big Orange Caravan in Nashville on Wednesday. The programs have agreed to a home-and-home that includes a game in East Lansing but the contract has not been signed, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest.

The Spartans join a loaded slate for the Vols in Barnes’ 12th season. Here’s who the Vols have on the schedule so far.

Tennessee to play at Purdue in marquee matchup

Tennessee is playing the away portion of a home-and-home with Purdue on Dec. 12, 2026. It is the lone matchup on Tennessee’s schedule with an established date.

The programs have not played in a home-and-home since the early 1980s, but have met often in early season tournaments and NCAA Tournament play. Tennessee has a 2-5 record against Purdue in program history with a 1-3 mark against the Boilermakers under Barnes. All four games were decided by six points or fewer.

The Vols will host the Boilermakers in the return game on Dec. 11, 2027.

The Vols are scheduled to play N.C. State in Nashville

Tennessee is scheduled to play a neutral-site game against N.C. State in Nashville.

The Wolfpack hired former Vols associate head coach Justin Gainey following the season as their new head coach.

The Vols have often played games in Nashville during the regular season, including last season against Illinois.

Tennessee is going to Players Era Festival again

Tennessee is heading into the second of three years playing in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

The Vols beat Rutgers and Houston before losing to Kansas in their three-game run last season. They are likely to get at least two power-conference matchups with the possibility of a third with the field largely filled with power-conference foes.

The Vols will have a home game in the ACC/SEC Challenge

Tennessee’s opponent in the ACC/SEC Challenge is not set, but it will have a home game at Food City Center. UT played at Syracuse last season in the series. It hosted Syracuse in the 2024-25 season and played at North Carolina in the 2023-24 season.

The Vols are 1-2 in the ACC/SEC Challenge with the win coming against Syracuse in the 2024-25 season.