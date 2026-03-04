How Tennessee basketball can secure SEC Tournament double-bye

Tennessee basketball will secure a double-bye in the SEC Tournament with a win against Vanderbilt.

The Vols entered Tuesday in a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference with Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee (21-9, 11-6 SEC) smashed South Carolina 78-59 early Tuesday night. Missouri (20-9, 10-7) lost 80-64 at Oklahoma and Kentucky (19-11, 10-7) fell 96-85 at Texas A&M later Tuesday, putting the Vols a game ahead of the Wildcats and Sooners heading into the final game of the regular season.

The Vols close the regular season against Vanderbilt on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN). UT beat the Commodores 69-65 on Feb. 21 in Nashville.

The SEC Tournament starts in Nashville on March 11. The Vols will play their first game on March 13 if they earn a double-bye.

Tennessee basketball can earn the No. 3 seed if Arkansas loses twice

Tennessee could jump to the No. 3 seed in the bracket with a win against Vanderbilt paired with Arkansas losses to Texas on Wednesday and Missouri on Saturday.

The Vols would finish a game ahead of the Razorbacks in that scenario with a 12-6 mark. That would mean the Vols avoid a potential matchup with No. 1 seed Florida in the semifinals.

Tennessee basketball has had SEC Tournament double-bye six times under Rick Barnes

The Vols have received a double-bye six times under coach Rick Barnes. They have earned one in two straight seasons and six of the past eight years.

UT was the No. 1 seed in 2024 as the SEC regular-season champions. It was the No. 2 seed in 2018 and 2022. It was the third seed in 2019 and No. 4 seed in 2021 and 2025.

The Vols advanced to the semifinals in all but one of the six years it earned a double-bye. It was upset as the No. 1 seed in 2024.

Tennessee won the SEC Tournament in 2022, its first conference tournament title since 1979. It has reached the finals four times under Barnes, losing to Florida in 2025, Kentucky in 2018 and Auburn in 2019.