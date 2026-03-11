Tennessee basketball to face Auburn in SEC Tournament on Thursday

Tennessee basketball will face Auburn in its opening game in the SEC Tournament.

The No. 12 seed Tigers (17-15) won 77-61 against No. 13 seed Mississippi State on Wednesday to set up a matchup with the No. 5-seeded Vols (21-10) in the second round on Thursday (approximately 3 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

The Vols landed in the fifth-spot following their 86-82 loss to Vanderbilt , which squandered the opportunity to have a double-bye in Nashville as a top-four seed.

If Tennessee beats Auburn, it will play the Commodores in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday. The Vols split the regular-season series with Vanderbilt. They won 69-65 in Nashville on Feb. 21.

Tennessee beat Auburn in the lone regular-season meeting

Tennessee and Auburn only played once in the regular season.

The Vols won 77-69 on Jan. 31 at Food City Center. Nate Ament scored 22 points and had eight rebounds in the win. Jaylen Carey chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds in one of his better games this season.

Steven Pearl is in his first season as the Auburn coach. He was hired after Bruce Pearl, his father and the former Tennessee coach, retired in September.

Tennessee basketball history in SEC Tournament under Rick Barnes

Tennessee won the SEC Tournament in 2022, its first conference tournament title since 1979. It has reached the finals four times under Rick Barnes, losing to Florida in 2025, Kentucky in 2018 and Auburn in 2019.

UT was the No. 1 seed in 2024 as the SEC regular-season champions. It lost to Mississippi State in its opener.

The Vols lost in the quarterfinals to Missouri as the No. 5 seed in 2023. They reached the semifinals as the No. 4 seed before losing to top-seeded Alabama in 2021.

Tennessee fell in its opener as the No. 9 seed to Georgia in 2017. It was the No. 12 seed in Barnes’ first season in 2016, winning two games before tumbling in the quarterfinals to LSU.