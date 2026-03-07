What seed will Tennessee basketball be in SEC Tournament after loss to Vanderbilt?

Tennessee basketball won’t have a double-bye in the SEC Tournament after it lost to Vanderbilt on Saturday in its regular-season finale.

The Vols (21-10, 11-7 SEC) squandered their control of their destiny with the 86-82 loss at Food City Center. They will land as either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the conference tournament and will open Thursday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Tennessee’s seed is dependent upon Kentucky at Florida on Saturday.

If the Wildcats win, Tennessee will be the No. 6 seed and play the late game Thursday.

If the Gators win, Tennessee will be the No. 5 seed and will play in the second game in the early session Thursday.

The tournament starts Wednesday. The championship game is on Sunday prior the NCAA Tournament selection show.

Tennessee won the SEC Tournament in 2022, its first conference tournament title since 1979. It has reached the finals four times under Rick Barnes, losing to Florida in 2025, Kentucky in 2018 and Auburn in 2019.

It had a double-bye in each of the past two seasons and had earned one six times in the prior eight seasons under Barnes.

UT was the No. 1 seed in 2024 as the SEC regular-season champions. It was the No. 2 seed in 2018 and 2022. It was the third seed in 2019 and No. 4 seed in 2021 and 2025.

The Vols advanced to the semifinals in all but one of the six years it earned a double-bye. It was upset as the No. 1 seed in 2024.