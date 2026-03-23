Fast Break: For Tennessee it's sweet for the fourth straight year

Fast Break: For Tennessee it's sweet for the fourth straight yearby: Brent Hubbs28 minutes agoBrent_HubbsRead In AppMar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'kobi Gillespie (0) reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn ImagesSix seed Tennessee for the fourth straight year is off to the Sweet Sixteen in Chicago after a 79-72 win over three-seed Virginia.