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Fast Break: For Tennessee it's sweet for the fourth straight year

On3 imageby: Brent Hubbs28 minutes agoBrent_Hubbs
Tennessee guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie
Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'kobi Gillespie (0) reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Six seed Tennessee for the fourth straight year is off to the Sweet Sixteen in Chicago after a 79-72 win over three-seed Virginia.

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