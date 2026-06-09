Tennessee basketball has No. 1 transfer portal class, ESPN says

Tennessee basketball assembled the best transfer portal class in the nation, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

The Vols and coach Rick Barnes signed seven transfers in guards Dai Dai Ames, Juke Harris, Terrence Hill Jr. and Tyler Lundblade and forwards Christian Fermin, Jalen Haralson, Braedan Lue and Miles Rubin.

“Rick Barnes clearly emphasized offense in the portal,” Borzello wrote. “Seven of the team’s eight incoming transfers averaged double figures at their previous schools — Harris, Ames, Haralson, Lundblade and Hill are each considered high-level offensive players. Harris was an elite scorer last season; Ames and Hill are playmakers with the ball in their hands; Lundblade is a terrific off-ball mover and shotmaker; and Haralson is highly productive inside the arc. There will be a learning curve for the Vols’ newcomers on the defensive end, but Rubin has been an excellent shot blocker and rim protector for three seasons.”

The Vols have added scoring ability in droves via the portal with seven of eight additions averaging double-digit points.

Harris was the highest-scoring player among the group and the fifth to score more than 15 points per game last season.

Ames averaged 16.9 points at Cal last season, Haralson averaged 16.2 points at Notre Dame, Lundblade averaged 15.6 points at Belmont and Hill averaged 15.0 points at VCU.

Rubin averaged 11.3 points at Loyola (Chicago) and Lue averaged 10.9 points at Kennesaw State.

Those seven transfer combined to score 107.3 points per game last season.