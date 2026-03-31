Why Tennessee basketball transfers think Vols offer elite transfer portal destination

CHICAGO — Ja’Kobi Gillespie‘s elevator pitch to transfers considering Tennessee basketball started with four words.

“I mean, why not?” Gillespie said.

Gillespie had more specifics to offer, though, in his expanded pitch for UT is an elite destination for any player in the transfer portal.

“That’s three Elite Eights,” Gillespie said. “They have the opportunity to go even further and go the Final Four. It is the best culture in college basketball. If you are looking at Tennessee, you know you are going to be in the tournament and know you’ll be able to make a run.”

Tennessee is coming off another season in which transfers helped fuel its high-level success with 25 wins and a third straight Elite Eight run. It has had as much success recruiting the portal and meeting its needs as any program in the nation in the past few seasons.

Gillespie, a Maryland transfer, joined Dalton Knecht and Chaz Lanier as one-year supernovas, scoring at levels rarely seen in UT history. Gillespie averaged 18.4 points after Knecht posted 21.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season and Lanier averaged 18.0 in the 2024-25 season. Those are three of the nine highest-scoring seasons in program history. He also joined Lanier as one of four players in UT history to make at least 100 3-pointers.

The trio gives Tennessee one of the best transfer portal pitches out there with back-to-back-to-back SEC newcomer of the year awards.

Felix Okpara, a two-year transfer from Ohio State, played himself into the NBA conversation with his defensive abilities, rebounding knack and elite athleticism.

“If you want to win, play for a good coach and play for a good program and work the hardest you have ever worked in your life, choose Tennessee,” Okpara said.

Knecht arguably is the poster child for transfer portal success after he parlayed a single season at Tennessee into being the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round NBA Draft pick in 2024. He transferred from Northern Colorado. Lanier followed suit as the second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in 2025 after transferring from North Florida.

But Tennessee has had success with transfers beyond the top scorers it has landed.

Jordan Gainey, a USC Upstate transfer, was a centerpiece for Tennessee’s Elite Eight run in 2025 and a key reserve on the 2024 Elite Eight team. Jaylen Carey, a Vanderbilt departure, had one of the best offensive rebounding seasons in program history in 2025-26.

Igor Milicic Jr., who transferred from Charlotte, was a starter for the Vols in 2025.

Tennessee is expected to target guards in the transfer portal with an emphasis on players who can shoot and a starting point guard. It also should seek another rim protector.