Tennessee basketball to play Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Tennessee basketball will face Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The No. 6 seed Vols (23-11) advanced with a 78-56 win against No. 11 seed Miami (Ohio) on Friday in their first-round game. The Redhawks were 32-1 prior to UT ending their season.

A game time and television designation have yet to be announced for Tennessee and No. 3 seed Virginia (30-5).

The Vols have a 6-8 record in their history against Virginia. They won the lone meeting under Barnes, a 64-42 win in the Baha Mar Championship in the 2024-25 season.

How Virginia advanced in March Madness against Wright State

Virginia beat No. 14 seed Wright State 83-72 in the first game in Philadelphia, pulling away late after the Raiders (23-12) led in the final minutes.

Jacari White had a game-high 26 points, shooting 6-for-8 on 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers shot 13-for-26 on 3-pointers.

Tennessee basketball NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee went to the Elite Eight in 2024 and 2025, going as deep in the tournament as only one other team in UT history. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2019 and 2023 for two of the 10 appearances in program history.

The Vols earned a top-5 seed in each of the first seven tournament appearances under Barnes.

They were a No. 2 seed in 2019, 2024 and 2025. They were a No. 3 seed in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. They lost in the second round in both seasons.

Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in 2023 before falling to Florida Atlantic. It was a No. 5 seed in 2021 and was upset by Oregon State in the first round.

UT has 28 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. It has reached three Elite Eights and has never been to a Final Four.