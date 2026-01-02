Tennessee CB Rickey Gibson reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal
Tennessee Cornerback Rickey Gibson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Gibson missed the majority of Tennessee’s 2025 season after suffering a season-ending upper body injury in the season opener against Syracuse.
Gibson was a key player for the Vols during their 2024 playoff run. Gibson played in twelve games during the run, and he totaled 32 tackles, including two tackles for loss. He also had five pass defenses and one interception.
Gibson played in 26 games over the course of his career on Rocky Top. Given that he only played in one game this fall, he will be able to use a redshirt, which will allow for him to enter the portal as a redshirt Junior.
Understanding the portal
The transfer portal window is now just one window. The window opens on January 2nd and runs through January 16th.
Players don’t have to pick a school they are going to during those specific dates but those are the span of dates on when a player can enter the portal.
Those dates don’t apply to graduate transfers who can enter the portal whenever they wish. Also, if there’s a head coaching change, their players are granted an immediate 30-day window during which they can enter the portal.
Of note, any team playing in a game after Dec 28 (playoffs or regular bowl) gets a five-day window once season ends for those player to enter portal.
Players who enter the portal in the winter window are trying to be somewhere for the spring semester.
For Tennessee the spring semester starts on January 21 which is late compared to many schools around the country. Tennessee a year ago started a winter mini-term class that runs the first three weeks of January.