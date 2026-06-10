Tennessee 'checks every box' for standout Kicker Ford Fehling

Marvin Ridge High School (N.C.) standout kicker Ford Fehling announced his commitment to Tennessee Football on Tuesday evening. He went in-depth with Volquest on the decision to choose the Vols.

“What made Tennessee right for me is the level of play and the culture surrounding the program,” Fehling said. “I always wanted to play at a football school close to home that has a great college town and Tennessee checks every box.”

Fehling was impressed with Tennessee Special Teams Coordinator Evan Crabtree and the two quickly connected.

“My workouts with Crabtree have been awesome,” Fehling said. “My first time coming to camp was the summer going into my junior year. Coach Crab and I were joking around with each other and nicknamed me Chevy about 2 seconds after he met me. My kicking coach, Dan Orner, speaks very highly of him and how he is a straight-up guy, and Coach Crab has proved to be everything Dan says.”

Fehling is widely regarded as one of the top specialists in the country. Fehling is ranked as the No.86 prospect in the country, according to Kohls. He has excelled as a combo specialist at the high school and rates as a 4.5 star (out of 5 stars) on Kohls. Fehling was an honorable mention on the All-American team for the 2026 season as a kickoff specialist.

So, what does Fehling bring to Tennessee?

“On the field I bring a confident but not cocky approach to my kicking and I try to help my teammates out however I can,” he said.

“Fehling showed high level combo ability once again at the 2025 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp. His command of his “A” ball is elite and his coordination is excellent. He scored 92.35 points in the punt charting and connected with a big ball of 44 yards with 4.21 seconds of hang time. He scored 22 points in the field goal charting and produced a score of 108.83 points in the kickoff charting. Fehling participated in the 2025 Kohl’s Southern Spring Showcase. He had a strong performance by making 13 field goals during the charting session. He scored a 105.80 on kickoffs, with his best ball traveling 70 yards and 3.76 seconds of hang time. He also had a solid day punting, earning a 100.73 overall score and hitting a standout punt of 50 yards with 4.09 seconds of hang time. Fehling is one of the better combo specialists in his class.”



