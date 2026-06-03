Tennessee continues to stand out for Zyon Robinson

Powder Springs, Georgia wide receiver Zyon Robinson has felt very comfortable around the Tennessee program for the last year. He was back in Knoxville this past weekend and the Vols continue to impress him.

“It was great because this is my #1 school for right now,” Robinson said. “Just to come back here and the coaches continue to treat me like family has been great.”

So what puts Tennessee on top?

“See they were my first SEC school and ever since then they have been on me heavy,” Robinson said. “Just calling me every day and checking up on me and my parents. It’s just been a great journey with them.”

He started to notice Rocky Top when one of his friends decided to wear orange.￼

“I knew of them from when my friend Mike Matthews committed over here from Parkview,” Robinson said. “Ever since then I’ve been searching about them.

“I talk to him every now and then and he tells me it’s a bit transition to the college game. He would love to see me up here.”

This past visit was very relaxing and not as much about football. It was about becoming comfortable with Tennessee. That’s something the staff does a really nice job of and he has taken notice of that. ￼

“Everyone on the coaching staff is great,” Robinson said. “They already treat me like I’m a commit and that is wonderful. Coach Heupel is my dog.”

Robinson has been to Tennessee four times with the spring game being his last visit before last weekend. He loves to get up and spend time with Kelsey Pope.

“He is like a real people person,” Robinson said. “He wants to build a real bond with you. That’s his main thing. From a football standpoint he wants to push you to that level.”