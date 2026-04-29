Tennessee AD Danny White updates entertainment district timeline

The University of Tennessee is set to have a Board of Trustees Executive Committee is set to meet on Monday, May 4th. One of the topics at that meeting is set to be the G-10 parking garage in conjunction with the Entertainment District.

Tuesday night at the Big Orange Caravan stop in Chattanooga, Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White said the plan is to move forward this summer with the project.

“We will break ground this summer,” White said. “We will demo 2/3rds of the existing garage and rebuild that with a garage that is actually built for events. The G-10 garage was never designed for events. That’s part of the reason we have had so many challenges getting people in and out of it. A new garage will be much more efficient and the entertainment district will just be awesome.”

White said the goal remains to have the project done in 2028.

“We should be on schedule pending all the approvals that still need to happen between now when we green the program at the state level and with our board. But should be on schedule. The entertainment district should open in the early part of 2028 and then the hotel about about year after.”

The project is a $280 million dollar private development protect that White believes will transform the south end zone and the riverfront.

“We are really excited about the entertainment district with the hotel, condos, and the restaurant and amenities. It will transform not just game day but 365 days out of the year for our entire community,” White said.

In addition to that project, White said they will finish up the plaza areas at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the Anderson Training Center as well as the plaza areas around Gate 9 and Gate 10.