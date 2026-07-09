Look: Tennessee football's new Dark Mode alternate Adidas uniforms

Dark Mode is officially back for Tennessee football. The Vols showed off the new Adidas version of the all-black alternate uniform on social media on Thursday.

Adidas became Tennessee’s new apparel provider on July 1, with the two sides starting a 10-year contract that was initially announced last August.

Darkness comes for all. pic.twitter.com/O8S5Ls0cws — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 9, 2026

from the shadows pic.twitter.com/LQwVade5kj — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 9, 2026

This week has been dedicated to new uniforms across all sports.

Tennessee unveiled its new orange home jerseys on Monday and its white road jerseys on Tuesday. The Lady Vols on Wednesday rolled out their new Summitt Blue alternates for women’s basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball.

Merchandise for fans will be available for purchase on Friday both online and in person.

The biggest change on the Adidas uniform is the number font.

The Vols on Monday announced that the font was “developed in collaboration with Adidas” and was “inspired by the classic, block athletic numbers so familiar to the Volunteers’ rich football history,” adding that “the bold numerals incorporate angles and curvature that complements the Power T.”

Inside the back of the collar is “I will give my all!”, which pays homage to the sign Tennessee players tap on the way out of the locker room. The sign is in the shape of the state of Tennessee, with a black outline around the orange state. White lettering reads “I will give my all for Tennessee today!”

The collar also features Tennessee’s Power T set inside a circle, in a nod to the Adidas uniforms the Vols wore in the 1990s.

Tennessee’s Smokey Grey Series expected to continue with Adidas

The Smokey Grey alternate uniform, which got its start with Adidas in 2013, will continue and be part of the new apparel deal. Tennessee football has worn a unique Smokey Grey alternate each season over the last four years as part of the Smokey Grey Series, which will continue with different looks year over year. This year’s Smokey Grey uniforms are not expected to be announced in the initial rollout.

Tennessee athletics spent the last 11 years wearing Nike as its official apparel provider. The Vols and Lady Vols spent the previous 20 years wearing Adidas, before reuniting for the new deal.

Tennessee football introduced a version of the Dark Mode look in 2021, then added a black helmet to the uniform in 2022 and has worn it once per season since. Tennessee basketball added a Dark Mode alternate two years ago and Tennessee baseball won the national championship in 2024 wearing black jerseys and black hats.