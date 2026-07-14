VQ Podcast: DGG gets his 5th star, Tennessee wins the MLB Draft, and hoops

Join the Volquest Staff for the Tuesday edition of the Volquest podcast where Austin Price gives the latest on Tennessee football recruiting as the Vols look to close out July on a high note.

Obviously, there’s a big decision coming next Wednesday from David Gabriel Georges. But he’s not the only prospect making a decision this month.

It was a busy weekend in college baseball with the MLB Draft. Mike Wilson had it all covered and offers his thoughts on why things went well for Josh Elander, what’s next for Tennessee baseball in roster completion and more.

Finally, the Tennessee basketball team continues their summer work as Rick Barnes works to put all his puzzle pieces together on their completely made over roster and one will high, high expectations. Grant Ramey has the latest.

Tennessee target David Gabriel Georges gets 5th star

Baylor running back David Gabriel Georges picked up his 5th star from Rivals on Monday in the most recent rankings update. He is now a 5-star by all three rankings services and will be a 5-star Plus+ athlete going forward.

The running back known as DGG to fans across college football recruiting circles will announce his decision coming up on the afternoon of July 22nd. His finalists are Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss. The Vols and Buckeyes are viewed as the top two schools in this recruitment with both schools feeling good down the home stretch.

Gabriel Georges took a visit to all three schools back in May and June. His visit to Knoxville left him very impressed.

“They have a really great fanbase,” Gabriel Georges said. “It’s really great to see what they do to make me want to come here. It was nice to see the Rock and they put my name on it and spelled it in French. Just the people here are really nice.”