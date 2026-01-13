Tennessee DB Kaleb Beasley to enter NCAA transfer portal

Former four-star defensive back Kaleb Beasley is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Volquest has learned.

Beasley, a top in-state prospect for the Vols coming out of Lipscomb Academy as a member of the 2024 recruiting class, saw his role expand in 2025.

After spending most of his freshman season as a special teams contributor, Beasley played in multiple games in the secondary this fall for Tennessee.

Over the course of the 2025 season, Beasley totaled 22 tackles. He also had a pass breakup, and he recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. The fumble recovery for a touchdown occurred against UAB.

Beasley has not yet used a redshirt in his career. He will be a Junior when he enrolls at his next school.

Understanding the portal

The transfer portal window is now just one window. The window opens on January 2nd and runs through January 16th.

Players don’t have to pick a school they are going to during those specific dates but those are the span of dates on when a player can enter the portal.

Those dates don’t apply to graduate transfers who can enter the portal whenever they wish. Also, if there’s a head coaching change, their players are granted an immediate 30-day window during which they can enter the portal.

Of note, any team playing in a game after Dec 28 (playoffs or regular bowl) gets a five-day window once season ends for those player to enter portal.

Players who enter the portal in the winter window are trying to be somewhere for the spring semester.

For Tennessee the spring semester starts on January 21 which is late compared to many schools around the country. Tennessee a year ago started a winter mini-term class that runs the first three weeks of January.