Tennessee defensive lineman Josh Schell entering NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee reserve defensive lineman Josh Schell announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.



I have officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. 6’4 285 DT/DE. Played in all 12 games, 3.9 GPA. pic.twitter.com/k9qPzPIKoY — Josh Schell (@Josh81248124) January 6, 2026

Schell transfered to Tennessee from Grand Valley State during the spring, and he primarily served in a reserve role along the defensive line, while contributing on special teams.

Schell played in 13 games for the Vols this fall. He recorded one tackle against UAB.

He will now look for another home to finish out his career. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at the school of his choosing.

Understanding the portal

The transfer portal window is now just one window. The window opens on January 2nd and runs through January 16th.

Players don’t have to pick a school they are going to during those specific dates but those are the span of dates on when a player can enter the portal.

Those dates don’t apply to graduate transfers who can enter the portal whenever they wish. Also, if there’s a head coaching change, their players are granted an immediate 30-day window during which they can enter the portal.

Of note, any team playing in a game after Dec 28 (playoffs or regular bowl) gets a five-day window once season ends for those player to enter portal.

Players who enter the portal in the winter window are trying to be somewhere for the spring semester.

For Tennessee the spring semester starts on January 21 which is late compared to many schools around the country. Tennessee a year ago started a winter mini-term class that runs the first three weeks of January.