Tennessee running backs coach De'Rail Sims likes his groups talent and leadership

Tennessee running back coach De’Rail Sims has the luxury of returning a 1,000 yard running back in DeSean Bishop. Sims also has the lunch of youth that is creating a competitive position group. As the Vols closed out week two of spring drills on Saturday, Sims discussed Bishop, transfer Javin Gordon and the rest of his room.

Just what you’ve seen from Javin Gordon since he got here, both in the meeting room, interacting with his teammates, and then on the field, out here at practice and so on?

JG is a smart, really fast learner, has picked up on the system really fast. You can tell, he has played on a high-quality team last year. You kind of forget a little bit that he is still a freshman. Last year was the first semester in school for him in terms of being a high school guy. This is his second semester. He’s done a really good job of interacting with the teammates. He’s just an old school football player. You can tell he’s got a really good feel as a running back in terms of being able to find holes, anticipating, setting things up in terms of a blocking standpoint. So he’s come along really fast since the time that he’s been here.

Following up, what did you guys see in his Tulane season that made you guys like him and wanna bring him in?

You look at it, he’s a guy that goes out there and plays early as a freshman, a true freshman in college, on a playoff caliber team, and he did a really good job of starting five games in that season. He was productive from that standpoint, but you see a guy that has a really high ceiling. He is not maxed out from that standpoint. You saw the pass-catching ability out of the backfield, the pass protection ability, the running the football ability as well. Feeling like from a character standpoint, he was a really good fit that would fit into that room, and he’s done that.

Has he exceeded your expectations through one scrimmage and two weeks of spring in terms of what you thought you had versus what you’ve seen?

No, ’cause, like, he was a guy that was on the radar for me at some other spots that I’ve been at from a recruiting standpoint. So I had watched him practice before, understood what his skill set was, understood the mental makeup. This is a kid that had Harvard and Ivy League offers coming out of high school. So I knew he would be able to process fast, and I knew he had the skill set. He just had to get his body right in terms of getting in shape. Was a little overweight, his senior year of high school and got that under control. And even coming in now, like, he looks really, really good, and you can tell DO (Derek Owings) has done a phenomenal job with that whole entire group in the weight room.

How big of a deal is it to have a guy that’s already rushed for a thousand yards in the SEC to come back with a pretty young group?

It’s huge because you look at the production. You know what I’m saying? You got a guy that understands what he’s walking into in terms of seeing it week in and week out, in terms of the caliber of teams that we’re going against. His understanding what it’s like when the game’s on the line and have to go out there and make plays. In all three phases of the game, in running the ball, the protection piece, and the passing game. So it’s huge having Bish (Deshaun Bishop) back.

This is first time you’ve had this here. A guy returning with a thousand yards. Do you see Desaun carry himself differently now than maybe at this point a year ago going into spring, where he was having to win the job versus now he’s the guy and the lead dog? And then two, as far as Daune Morris, what have you seen from him in spring as well?

First question, Bish still is Bish. His mindset, his mentality, the way he carries himself, it’s still him. He’s still gonna be the first guy in the building, still is gonna be the best note-taker, on the whole entire team. The way he goes about practice in terms of being a technician has been really good. His habits, his characteristics that’s helped him get to this point has not changed. You see a little bit more sense of urgency with Bish, though, in terms of understanding, like, “I’m in a leadership role. I’m a returning starter on this offense. I don’t wanna live off the things that I did last year. I wanna go be better this year than I was last year.” So you see all of those characteristics with Bish. With Daune, like, you see him grow and mature. That joker now is doing the things necessary in terms of from being a pro in his mindset. You see the way he goes attacks the line on the field now. You see the way he carries himself in the meeting room and the entire building. Last year with him, he was a guy that was transitioning from being in high school that had been the best player on the field to now you come in, you’re having to compete. And now you see him rise to the occasion in those situations.

His pass pro has gotten better. It’s not to the level that we all want be at yet, but it’s gotten better. You see him being physical. You see him putting hands on people now. From a running the football standpoint, he’s done a really good job. We all know what kind of weapon he’s gonna be in the passing game. But in running the football, he’s done a really good job of being able to be patient, get his pads down, and go pad plus two.

Going off of what you talked about with Bishop being a leader, just how have you seen him take on that leadership role, especially with a new-looking young room?

We got JG (Godon) in. He’s a new guy in the room. The rest of those guys have been there. You see Bishop kind of take him up under his wing. Like, JG sits on his right-hand side in the meeting room. So when there’s questions that need to be answered, when I’m not in the room, when the other coaches are not in the room, Bish is the guy that’s doing it. Same situation when they’re doing walkthroughs. You know, he’s being the leader in the room to where like, “Here’s the things that were my pitfalls when I first came in,” to where they can learn from. And now he’s helping them to make sure that they’re not walking in the same footsteps or making mistakes that a freshman makes early on to where they’re kind of accelerating their process too from a learning standpoint.

Coach Heupel said on Thursday that you guys sort of limited Deshaun, didn’t, didn’t give him a ton of carries. He’s always been a guy that’s had a chip on his shoulder, something to prove. Have you had to have conversations with him about, “Hey, we’re gonna manage you maybe a little bit different since you’re the returning thousand-yard back”? And, and how’s he approached that, if you have?

We talked about it before each scrimmage. Here’s the rep count that we’re going into in this situation. Here’s why we’re doing this. Here’s the things that you need to work on. It may be in this particular practice or scrimmage, Man, we don’t need to see you run the ball ten times. We may only limit you five runs, but we’re gonna do a really good job of getting your pass protection to where you gotta do a really good job in terms of maximizing those opportunities. He’s been good, and he understands the plan and the process in terms of, You’re not gonna sit up here and go try to win a championship in March and April. But if he gets a banged up, then you end up losing him from that standpoint. So he’s understood that in terms of here’s the things that I gotta work on. He knows, because we talk about that a lot, here’s the things that we gotta work on to make sure that it’s consistent pluses all the way through my game and no minuses. So he’s done a good job of that.

Your first year here, you had Nico, who was a redshirt freshman at the time. This year, you are back to, redshirt freshman or freshman more than likely as the starting quarterback. When you’re coaching your backs when you have a younger quarterback, is there anything you try to instill in your group to try to help the younger quarterback out? Just because he younger quarterback’s gonna need a little more help from receivers, offensive line, running backs, and all.

Making sure that we doing a really good job being efficient on first downs when we’re running the ball, and being efficient on first downs when we’re throwing the ball, keeping that quarterback upright. I think you certainly, look at it, you hit on a key word. When you got a young guy back there, the running game becomes his best friend in terms of maximizing those opportunities. Same situation in the passing game too, to where you’re making sure you’re doing a really good job of giving him a clean pocket to where he’s able to drop back and push the ball down the field, get the ball out quick. He don’t have a bunch of trash in his face. So for us, just understanding we gotta keep the quarterback upright and keep him clean.

And at the same time, when we’re running the ball, you gotta go get more than what’s blocked up. In terms of putting us in second down and short situations, third down and short situations if it gets there. For us, we always talk about this, being a running back means if I wanna be elite, I’m gonna get more than what’s blocked up front. So if they’re blocking it for four, I wanna get six. You know what I’m saying? So we do a really good job of trying to maximize that in terms of helping the young guy out.

Just with the offensive line, what have you seen from them in the run game so far?

It’s been really good. All those guys that we got in that offensive line room, they have physicality about them. Our first eight practices they have done a phenomenal job. I like the new pieces that we added as well. You see we got some length in there. You see we got some, some guys that got a little bit more physicality, from that standpoint. So as a whole, they’ve done a really good job in these first eight practices. Excited about that room that we get to run behind.