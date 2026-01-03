Tennessee DL Jayden Loftin entering transfer portal
Tennessee Freshman Defensive Lineman Jayden Loftin is entering the NCAA transfer portal in search of a new school.
Loftin, a member of the 2025 class from New Jersey, signed with the Vols last December, but the start of his career on Rocky Top was initially hampered by an injury that he suffered during his senior season.
Loftin only logged snaps in one game this fall, and he did not record any snaps in that contest against New Mexico State.
Loftin will be a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining at his portal destination. Loftin was rated as a four-star and the No.269 overall prospect in the 2025 Rivals rankings.
Understanding the portal
The transfer portal window is now just one window. The window opens on January 2nd and runs through January 16th.
Players don’t have to pick a school they are going to during those specific dates but those are the span of dates on when a player can enter the portal.
Those dates don’t apply to graduate transfers who can enter the portal whenever they wish. Also, if there’s a head coaching change, their players are granted an immediate 30-day window during which they can enter the portal.
Of note, any team playing in a game after Dec 28 (playoffs or regular bowl) gets a five-day window once season ends for those player to enter portal.
Players who enter the portal in the winter window are trying to be somewhere for the spring semester.
For Tennessee the spring semester starts on January 21 which is late compared to many schools around the country. Tennessee a year ago started a winter mini-term class that runs the first three weeks of January.