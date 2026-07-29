More sizzle than sputter: What happened the last time Tennessee basketball played at Duke

Tennessee basketball’s exhibition game at Duke in October, which was announced on Wednesday, will be the first appearance for the Vols at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 51 years. They’re coming off a win in their last trip to Durham, too.

Tennessee took the Ernie and Bernie Show on the road to win 86-80 at Duke on December 3, 1975, behind 20 points and eight rebounds from Bernard King and 17 points and four boards from Ernie Grunfeld.

The Tennessean wrote the next day that Tennessee “sizzled more than it sputtered” and “whipped Duke” in the road win.

Mike Jackson had 18 points and eight rebounds and freshman guard Terry Crosby came off the bench with 16 points of his own. Johnny Darden, another freshman, had six assists. Duke’s Willie Hodge scored a game-high 29 points while Tate Armstrong had 20 for the Blue Devils, ahead of 11 from Mark Crow.

The Vols built as much as a 13-point lead in the first half, but led just 49-45 at halftime. Duke tied the game at 51 in the second half, before “Ray Mears’ nationally ranked team sizzled again” to get the lead back to eight with two field goals from both Grunfeld and Crosby.

Tennessee out-rebounded Duke in win, shot 59.4% from the field

The Vols out-rebounded Duke 36-29 despite getting just three rebounds from King.

“I think we can rebound with anybody,” Mears told reporters after the game.

Tennessee showed it could shoot with anybody, too, finishing at 59.4% percent from the field, making 41 of 59 shots.

“We were taking good percentage shots on our break and getting inside for layups,” Mears said. “I was particularly pleased, though, with the way John Darden played the point.

“He did an exceptional job of directing the team. If he can live through the kind of pressure you get in a gymnasium like Duke’s he can play anywhere in our league. The crowd really fired Duke up.”

Darden would finish his four-year career at Tennessee with 715 assists, a program record that stood until Zakai Zeigler broke it with his 747. Zeigler’s total is third most in SEC history — Ole Miss guard Sean Touhy (1979-82) had 830 and Arkansas guard Kareen Reid (1996-99) had 748 — and Darden’s is fourth.

‘Some of those (Tennessee) guys can really shoot’

Tennessee is 8-8 all time against Duke, dating back to a 48-25 loss in Durham on February 20, 1911. The Blue Devils won 83-76 at a sold-out Food City Center last October in the start of the preseason home-and-home.

The last three meetings have been at neutral sites, with the Vols winning 65-52 in Orlando in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Duke winning 77-67 in the Maui Invitational in November 2011 and the Vols winning 90-69 in New Orleans in December 1980.

Duke was coached by Bill Foster during the home-and-home with Tennessee in 1975 and 1976. Foster went 113-64 in six seasons, taking the Blue Devils to three NCAA Tournaments. Mike Krzyzewski was hired to replace Foster in 1980.

“I thought we played better defense the last half,” Foster said after the home loss to the Vols, “but some of those (Tennessee) guys can really shoot. They shoot from farther outside than any team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.”