Tennessee football -- 10 things I think I learned as 2026 arrives

Tennessee football -- 10 things I think I learned as 2026 arrivesby: Brent Hubbs3 hours agoBrent_HubbsRead In AppTennessee football coach Josh Heupel walk towards the locker room after the loss to Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Tennessee on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee.Tennessee closed out the 2025 season in a disappointing fashion as the fell to Illinois we look back at the loss and the season.