Tennessee football announces 2026 game designations

Tennessee has announced their game designations for the 2026 football season.

When Kennesaw State team comes to Knoxville on September 19, it will be Tennessee’s Salute to Service game. Typically, that game is in November, but there are only two home games in November. One of those is homecoming and the other is Senior Day, so a November date didn’t work.

It will be the first ever meeting between the Vols and Kennesaw State. The Owls are led by Jerry Mack, who was Heupel’s running backs coach before departing for the NFL two years ago and then taking Kennesaw State job a season ago.

Speaking of Homecoming, it will take place the first week of November and will conclude with the Kentucky game on November 7.

Head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t lost to Kentucky since his arrival at Tennessee. Heupel’s offense has been explosive against the ‘Cats. Under Heupel, the Vols have averaged 41 points against Kentucky.

The Wildcats will come to town with a new leader. Will Stein was hired from the Oregon staff to replace veteran defensive-minded coach Mark Stoops.

Tennessee will once again ‘checker’ Neyland Stadium. On September 26, when Texas comes to town, fans will wear orange and white based on their seating section in Tennessee’s annual Checker Neyland game, presented by Pilot.

The matchup with Texas will be the first ever meeting between the two teams in Neyland Stadium. It will be the first ever non-neutral site game featuring the two teams. They have played three times with the last coming in 1968.

Champions Weekend, presented by Pilot, will conclude on Saturday, October 3 when Auburn comes to Knoxville.

Tennessee will honor championship teams of the past with a Friday night reception and on field recognition.

Like Kennesaw State, Auburn comes to town with a familiar face in Alex Golesh as their head coach.

Golesh was on Heupel’s staff in 2021 and 2022 before he left to take the head job at South Florida. After three seasons in Tampa with the Bulls, Golesh was hired on November 30 to become the new head coach on the Plains.

The Vols will open the 2026 season with a new quarterback for fourth-straight year. Tennessee also has a new defensive coordinator with Jim Knowles. Heupel’s sixth season kicks off on September 5 against Furman.