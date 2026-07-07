Look: Tennessee football's new white Adidas away jersey

Tennessee football unveiled its new road white jersey on social media on Tuesday, mirroring the home orange jersey that was released on Monday. The away jersey features large orange block numbers and a white Power T centered on the collar, set in an orange circle.

Tennessee is spending the week rolling out its new Adidas uniforms across all sports. After orange was debuted Monday and white on Tuesday, Summitt Blue alternates for the Lady Vols will go public Wednesday and the Dark Mode alternate for men’s sports will come out Thursday.

Merchandise for fans will be available for purchase on Friday both online and in person.

Something in the air \ pic.twitter.com/gGYPTCaP9s — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) July 7, 2026

The biggest change on the uniform is the number font.

The Vols on Monday announced that the font was “developed in collaboration with Adidas” and was “inspired by the classic, block athletic numbers so familiar to the Volunteers’ rich football history,” adding that “the bold numerals incorporate angles and curvature that complements the Power T.”

Inside the back of the collar is “I will give my all!”, which pays homage to the sign Tennessee players tap on the way out of the locker room. The sign is in the shape of the state of Tennessee, with a black outline around the orange state. White lettering reads “I will give my all for Tennessee today!”

The collar also features Tennessee’s Power T set inside a circle, in a nod to the Adidas uniforms the Vols wore in the 1990s.

Tennessee entering 10-year contract with Adidas

Tennessee athletics spent the last 11 years wearing Nike as its official apparel provider. The Vols and Lady Vols spent the previous 20 years wearing Adidas, before reuniting for the new deal.

The Smokey Grey alternate uniform, which got its start with Adidas in 2013, will continue and be part of the new apparel deal. Tennessee football has worn a unique Smokey Grey alternate each season over the last four years as part of the Smokey Grey Series, which will continue with different looks year over year. This year’s Smokey Grey uniforms are not expected to be announced in the initial rollout.

When the Adidas deal was announced in August, it was noted that Tennessee’s in-house creative team would “remain the primary driver of uniform design throughout the partnership” and that Adidas would “collaborate closely with Tennessee Creative, lending the brand’s design expertise and innovative products to elevate the signature look of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

“Our mission is to build the nation’s premier athletics department and set the standard in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “Partnering with adidas is a natural fit, as their commitment to being the world’s leading sports brand aligns with our vision. We are excited to unveil our new adidas partnership and showcase a fresh look to Vol Nation in the coming days.”